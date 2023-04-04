Mercedes-Benz introduces updated GLS series. Details here

Mercedes-Benz has introduced its updated lineup of GLS series of cars, which includes the standard GLS, Maybach GLS600, and AMG GLS63 variants. According to HT Auto, the variants have been updated with a revised appearance both at the exterior and inside the cabin, and will go on sale later in the year. Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated GLS lineup of cars.

Mercedes-Benz GLS: Updates made

As Per HT Auto, the standard GLS SUV has been given styling upgrades, which, it said, make it ‘visually appealing.’ In the radiator grille, the four louvres now feature a silver shadow finish, while the bumper comes with air inlet grilles with high-glass black surrounds. The paint themes, meanwhile, have been upgraded to include Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey Non-Metallic.

In the 2023 GLS, meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz has placed an MBUX infotainment system inside the cabin, and the model also has three new graphic patterns: Classic, Sporty and Discreet. Also, there are three ‘modes’ – Navigation, Assistance and Service – and buyers get seven different colour schemes to select from.

In Maybach GLS600, on the other hand, the German luxury carmaker has made small updates, including an animated logo projection, seat upholstery with perforated, a diamond-quilted pattern, and a set of 23-inch forged wheels. The AMG GLS63, too, comes with minor tweaks.

