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Minda Corp Q2 FY27 net profit jumps 68% to 143 crore, EV products account for 35% of new orders

Minda Corporation Ltd.'s electric vehicle-related products accounted for around 35% of its new orders in Q2 FY27.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 09:01:29 IST
By Mainak Das
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Auto component major Minda Corporation Ltd. has reported a 68.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to 143 crore in Q2 FY27. In comparison, the company clocked a net profit of 85 crore in the July-September period of FY26. Minda also stated in its release that revenue from operations rose 42.6% YoY to 2,189 crore in Q2 FY27. This profit growth was driven by strong revenue growth, claimed the component manufacturer.

Minda Corporation Ltd.'s electric vehicle-related products accounted for around 35% of its new orders in Q2 FY27.
Minda Corporation Ltd.'s electric vehicle-related products accounted for around 35% of its new orders in Q2 FY27.

Minda Corporation manufactures key automotive components, such as switches, driver information systems, access control products, sensors, motors, turbochargers, electric vehicle powertrains, and fuel pumps across different vehicle segments. The company further claimed that its electric vehicle-related products accounted for around 35% of new orders in the last quarter.

Minda stated that its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) in the last quarter increased by 44.7% to 257 crore, as compared to 178 crore recorded in the second quarter of the last financial year, while EBITDA margin improved to 11.8% in Q2 FY27 from 11.6% in the year-ago period. Total expenses during the aforementioned period grew 40.8% to 2,035 crore, with raw material cost increasing to 1,430 crore from 956 crore.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

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