Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Edition at EICMA 2025: Here's what's new

Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off its latest adventure motorcycle — the Himalayan Mana Black Edition — at EICMA 2025. Built for those who see every trail as an invitation, the new variant pays tribute to Mana Pass, one of the world's highest and most challenging motorable routes, situated at 18,478 ft (5,632 m) above sea level. Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Edition does not get any mechanical upgrades. Instead, it gets a new colour scheme and comes with accessories as standard fitment.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Edition details Feature / Detail Specification / Information Model Name Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Edition Unveiled At EICMA 2025, Milan Launch Date November 4, 2025 Expected India debut Motoverse 2025 Engine Platform Sherpa 450 (liquid-cooled, single-cylinder) Technology Ride-by-wire system Edition Theme Inspired by Mana Pass (18,478 ft / 5,632 m) Colour / Finish Stealth Black with Matte Detailing Purpose Factory-equipped for long-distance adventure touring Factory-Fitted Accessories Black Rally Hand Guards, Black Rally Seat, Rally Mudguard, Tubeless Spoked Wheels Market Availability Europe (initially Italy and UK) Price (Italy) €6,600 Price (UK) £6,400 Bookings Open now across Europe View All Prev Next

The new Mana Black Edition celebrates the spirit of endurance and exploration, capturing the essence of its high-altitude inspiration through design, performance, and factory-fitted adventure accessories.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Edition: Launch

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Edition will be available at a price of € 6,600 in Italy, and £6,400 across UK. Bookings across the region open now.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Edition: India launch

As of now, the launch date and pricing of the Himalayan Manta Black Edition are not known. However, there is a possibility that we will see the new edition at the Motoverse 2025.

Inspired by Mana Pass: Rugged, resilient, and refined

Mana Pass represents the pinnacle of adventure — a landscape that tests both rider and machine. Drawing from that raw energy, the Himalayan Mana Black features a deep Stealth Black finish with matte accents, symbolising resilience and simplicity.

Factory-Fitted for adventure

Unlike standard models, the Himalayan Mana Black Edition comes fully equipped from the factory with a curated set of genuine Royal Enfield accessories engineered for endurance and long-distance comfort.

Key inclusions:

Black rally hand guards for added protection on tough trails

Black rally Seat with improved grip and all-day comfort

Rally mudguard optimised for off-road conditions

Tubeless spoked wheels offer durability with modern convenience

This adventure-ready setup ensures that the Mana Black Edition is prepared for exploration right off the assembly line.

Performance: The Sherpa 450 Platform

At its core, the Himalayan Mana Black is powered by Royal Enfield’s liquid-cooled Sherpa 450 engine, featuring ride-by-wire technology for refined throttle response. Designed for dual-purpose capability, it seamlessly transitions between high-altitude climbs, rugged trails, and city streets. The engine’s balance of power, control, and confidence makes it ideal for the adventurous rider.