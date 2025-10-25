Royal Enfield Scram 440 ridden: 3 things we like and 2 we don't

In several ways, the Himalayan 411 changed the perspective of Royal Enfield for several people. Yes, there were a few issues in the beginning, but the company worked on it, improved it and before getting discontinued, it was the Himalayan 411 that became a default ADV choice for several people who were into touring. With the bike being so successful, the brand launched Scram 411, which was not a huge hit and was expected to be discontinued when the Himalayan 411 was taken off the shelf. What came as a surprise was the Scram 440, which promises to build on the spirit of its predecessor with more power, refinement, and long-distance ability. We got to experience, and here is a look at what we liked and what we didn't. Personalised Offers on Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Check Offers Check Offers People might overlook the Scram 440 easily, and that can be a bit of a mistake. This Royal Enfield ticks a lot of boxes perfectly and makes a lot of sense for Indian roads.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 pros and cons Pros Cons Refined and torquey engine Quality issues Great suspension Awkward looks Excellent tourer Prev Next

What we liked

1. Refined and torquey engine with nice raspy exhaust note

The Scram 440 inherits a 443 cc single-cylinder engine (up from 411 cc). So, it gets a bigger bore, which translates to a power output of 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of torque. Yes, the bump in power and torque is not huge, but the real-world story is entirely different. Where the 411 used to have vibrations, the 443 is smooth and still delivers a low and mid-range punch, making city riding and even highway duties absolutely effortless. In fact, even in 6th gear, the engine has enough pep and torque to pull for overtakes. The cherry on top is definitely the exhaust note. It is raspy, it pops, and I loved it.

2. Suspension can handle anything

The ride quality consistently gets positive remarks. The front and rear suspension soak up bumps, undulations and even some off-road quirks with a composure rarely seen in this segment. You don't have to slow down for most of the bumps, which is a good thing considering the road conditions; the Scram 440 can soak anything with such grace, it is an addiction.

3. Excellent tourer

With the addition of a 6-speed gearbox, highway cruising sees visible improvement—fewer revs, more relaxed engine behaviour. Then there is the riding triangle, which is upright and comfortable. This is a Royal Enfield in a long time where I didn't feel that the customer would have to upgrade the seat for a more comfortable one. The manufacturer also upgraded the rear sub-frame to add luggage/top-box capability. Even the brakes are upgraded with larger pistons, so they provide enough bite and confidence when you are doing triple-digit speeds. Speaking of triple digits, the Scram 440 can handle 100 kmph or even higher effortlessly throughout the day without breaking a sweat.

What we didn't like

1. Quality issues

While the build and paint quality of the Scram 440 have improved in certain areas. Then there is the switchgear, which does not feel good; it does get the job done, though. Having said that, for us, the left turn indicator switch kept getting stuck, and we were not able to switch the ABS off.

2. Awkward design

The Scram 440’s styling is very much a carry-over from its predecessor (the Scram 411), with only minor tweaks like an LED headlamp. The design was not a hit back then, and it still looks a bit awkward. Fortunately, you do get new colour schemes and alloy wheels with the higher variants, which does improve things a bit.

Verdict

Packing a torquey 443 cc engine, improved suspension setup, and a 6-speed gearbox, the Scram 440 is designed for riders who want everyday practicality with weekend adventure potential. While it continues to carry Royal Enfield’s rugged DNA, its blend of touring comfort and scrambler styling makes it one of the most versatile mid-capacity motorcycles in the brand’s lineup.