Royal Enfield Bullet 650 unveiled at EICMA 2025: 5 things you should know
Royal Enfield unveils the all-new Bullet 650 at EICMA 2025 — a perfect fusion of heritage and modern engineering powered by a 650cc twin engine.
Royal Enfield has officially unveiled the Bullet 650 at EICMA 2025, redefining one of the world’s oldest and most iconic motorcycles. Born in 1932, the Bullet has remained in continuous production for over nine decades. Now, it re-emerges with Royal Enfield’s acclaimed 650 cc parallel-twin engine, blending its old-school character with modern refinement.
2025 Royal Enfield Bullet 650 specs
|Details
|Engine
|Parallel-twin, SOHC, 270-degree crankshaft
|Power
|46 bhp at 7,250 rpm
|Torque
|52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed with slipper clutch
|Wheelbase
|1,475 mm
|Ground clearance
|154 mm
|Kerb weight
|243 kg
|Fuel tank
|14.8 litres
|Chassis
|Steel tubular spine frame
|Front suspension
|43 mm telescopic forks with 120 mm travel
|Rear suspension
|Twin shock absorbers with 90 mm travel
|Front tyre
|100/90 19-inch
|Rear tyre
|140/70 18-inch
|Front brake
|320 mm
|Rear brake
|300 mm
|ABS
|Dual-channel
Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Global availability and pricing
Royal Enfield will initially offer the Bullet 650 Cannon Black in Europe and North America, with deliveries beginning in 2026.
Check similar bikesFind more bikes
BSA Gold Star 650
₹ 3 - 3.35 Lakhs
Keeway K-Light 250V
₹ 2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs
KTM 390 SMC R
₹ 3.3 - 3.4 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs
QJ Motor SRV 300
₹ 3.19 Lakhs Onwards
Pricing:
UK: £6,749
Italy: €7,050
France: €7,340
Spain: €7,137
Germany: €7,340
North America: $7,499
Royal Enfield Bullet 650: India debut
We are expecting that Royal Enfield will showcase the Bullet 650 at Motoverse in Goa, which is scheduled for November 21–23, 2025.
Classic design meets modern engineering
The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 retains its unmistakable silhouette — complete with a teardrop tank, hand-painted Madras pinstripes, and the iconic winged RE badge. The traditional tiger-eye pilot lamps, first seen in 1954, return to enhance their nostalgic appeal.
Underneath, a steel tubular spine frame ensures strength and stability, paired with Showa suspension for a composed ride. The 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels complete the retro look.
(Also read: Royal Enfield Scram 440 ridden: 3 things we like and 2 we don't)
Powered by the Acclaimed 650 cc Twin
At its heart lies the 650cc parallel-twin engine, offering smooth power delivery and effortless cruising. It is once again tuned for 46 bhp and 52 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a light slipper clutch, we already know that it is a slick-shifting gearbox. The engine is known for a perfect blend of refinement, torque, and versatility — ideal for relaxed rides or spirited highway runs.
Tech, comfort, and colours
A new instrument cluster merges analogue aesthetics with digital practicality, displaying fuel level, trip meter, gear position, and service reminders. The sumptuous bench seat, raised handlebars, and upright stance should offer superior riding comfort, while the motorcycle is available in two premium finishes — Cannon Black and Battleship Blue.
Royal Enfield also offers a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, allowing riders to personalise their Bullet 650 for enhanced comfort and style.