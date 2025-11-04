Royal Enfield Bullet 650 unveiled at EICMA 2025: 5 things you should know

Royal Enfield has officially unveiled the Bullet 650 at EICMA 2025, redefining one of the world’s oldest and most iconic motorcycles. Born in 1932, the Bullet has remained in continuous production for over nine decades. Now, it re-emerges with Royal Enfield’s acclaimed 650 cc parallel-twin engine, blending its old-school character with modern refinement. Get Launch Updates on Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Notify me Notify me Royal Enfield Bullet 650 will share its underpinnings with the Classic 650.

2025 Royal Enfield Bullet 650 specs Details Engine Parallel-twin, SOHC, 270-degree crankshaft Power 46 bhp at 7,250 rpm Torque 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm Gearbox 6-speed with slipper clutch Wheelbase 1,475 mm Ground clearance 154 mm Kerb weight 243 kg Fuel tank 14.8 litres Chassis Steel tubular spine frame Front suspension 43 mm telescopic forks with 120 mm travel Rear suspension Twin shock absorbers with 90 mm travel Front tyre 100/90 19-inch Rear tyre 140/70 18-inch Front brake 320 mm Rear brake 300 mm ABS Dual-channel View All Prev Next

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Global availability and pricing

Royal Enfield will initially offer the Bullet 650 Cannon Black in Europe and North America, with deliveries beginning in 2026.

Pricing:

UK: £6,749

Italy: €7,050

France: €7,340

Spain: €7,137

Germany: €7,340

North America: $7,499

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: India debut

We are expecting that Royal Enfield will showcase the Bullet 650 at Motoverse in Goa, which is scheduled for November 21–23, 2025.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 will share its engine with other 650 cc models that the brand sells.

Classic design meets modern engineering

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 retains its unmistakable silhouette — complete with a teardrop tank, hand-painted Madras pinstripes, and the iconic winged RE badge. The traditional tiger-eye pilot lamps, first seen in 1954, return to enhance their nostalgic appeal.

Underneath, a steel tubular spine frame ensures strength and stability, paired with Showa suspension for a composed ride. The 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels complete the retro look.

Powered by the Acclaimed 650 cc Twin

At its heart lies the 650cc parallel-twin engine, offering smooth power delivery and effortless cruising. It is once again tuned for 46 bhp and 52 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a light slipper clutch, we already know that it is a slick-shifting gearbox. The engine is known for a perfect blend of refinement, torque, and versatility — ideal for relaxed rides or spirited highway runs.

Tech, comfort, and colours

A new instrument cluster merges analogue aesthetics with digital practicality, displaying fuel level, trip meter, gear position, and service reminders. The sumptuous bench seat, raised handlebars, and upright stance should offer superior riding comfort, while the motorcycle is available in two premium finishes — Cannon Black and Battleship Blue.

Royal Enfield also offers a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, allowing riders to personalise their Bullet 650 for enhanced comfort and style.