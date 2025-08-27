Suzuki e-Access price reveal likely on this date…

Suzuki is planning to launch its first-ever electric scooter, e-Access, in the Indian market soon. The Japanese auto manufacturer has already revealed the electric scooter, but its pricing is yet to be announced. Suzuki is expected to announce the pricing sometime next month, right ahead of the festive season. With this, Suzuki will enter the Indian electric two-wheeler market, where several startups and legacy players have already introduced their respective products. Get Launch Updates on Suzuki e Access Notify me Notify me Suzuki e-Access, the first-ever electric scooter of the Japanese two-wheeler brand, is expected to launch in India during the festive season, sometime in September 2025.

With the launch of e-Access, Suzuki will aim to grab a chunk of the lucrative Indian EV pie. Also, it would help the two-wheeler manufacturer to boost its overall sales in the country.

Suzuki e-Access: What powers it?

Suzuki e-Access was first unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show. Powering the Suzuki electric scooter is a 3.07 kWh LFP battery pack, which takes four hours and 30 minutes to be charged from zero to 80 per cent. Using a fast charger, the EV can be topped up 0-80 per cent in one hour and 12 minutes, while it takes two hours and 12 minutes to be charged fully.

The battery pack will come paired with a 4.1 kW electric motor that is mounted to the swingarm. The electric motor churns out 15 Nm of maximum torque. The electric scooter promises up to 95 km range on a single charge. Also, Suzuki claims the electric scooter will be capable of running at a top speed of 71 kmph.

Suzuki e-Access: Design

The Suzuki e-Access comes with a design that grabs attention easily. It gets an LED headlamp and LED daytime running lights. The EV is available in three different colour choices. It comes packing a fully digital screen at the instrument cluster.

Suzuki e-Access: Key rivals

Upon launch, the Suzuki e-Access will compete with rivals such as TVS iQube, Honda Activa e and Ather Rizta, among others.