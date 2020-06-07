e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 1.75km PGIMER-Sarangpur flyover project in the works in Chandigarh

1.75km PGIMER-Sarangpur flyover project in the works in Chandigarh

The geo-technical study for the ₹90 crore project has started

chandigarh Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The geo-technical study for the construction of a flyover from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to Sarangpur has started.

The technical consultant — General Highways and Infracon Pvt Ltd — appointed by the UT administration last week has been asked to submit the detailed project report within 30 days.

According to initial plans prepared by the UT engineering department, the project to be constructed at a cost around ₹90 crore will comprise of 1.75km road with 1.3km elevated stretch.

It will start from near the PGIMER and will end near the Botanical Garden, Sarangpur, after crossing over Khudda Jassu and Khudda Lahora villages. The planned total width of the flyover is around 19.1 metres, and the carriageway width will be 17.5 metres.

“The administration has planned to provide a four-lane elevated highway in Khudda Lahora village in order to provide hassle-free movement of traffic from the PGIMER side (Madhya Marg) towards Sarangpur, Kurali and Baddi,” said a senior UT official privy to the development.

After the consultant’s report, the cost, plans and drawings of the proposed road will be finalised by the administration. The project plans will also need to be approved by the heritage committee and require environmental clearance, said the official, who did not wish to be named.

top news
At ‘non-election rally’, Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar polls
At ‘non-election rally’, Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar polls
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
Farmer takes life after travel agent fails to return Rs 10 lakh
Farmer takes life after travel agent fails to return Rs 10 lakh
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Vikram Chandra on end to virtually all restrictions from Monday, other stories
Vikram Chandra on end to virtually all restrictions from Monday, other stories
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In