23 Nanded pilgrims test Covid-19 positive, dist tally up by 164% in a day

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:36 IST

Twenty-three persons from the district tested positive for Covid-19 at Amritsar’s Government Medical College (GMC) here on Thursday. All of them were pilgrims returning from Takht Sri Huzur Sahib in Nanded, a historic Sikh shrine in Maharashtra, health department spokesperson for Covid-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, confirmed.

With this, the district’s count went up from 14 to 37, a jump of 164% in a day, with 29 active cases. Two persons died from the disease while six have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

The pilgrims had reached Amritsar three days ago and were quarantined at the government’s centre. Their samples were sent to GMC and 23 pilgrims tested positive in confirmatory reports. They have been admitted in the isolation ward of GMC”, said health department official, who do not wish to be named.

“Their contacts are being traced and reports of many other Nanded-returnees are awaited,” he added.