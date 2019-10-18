300-bed hospital at Sangrur: PGIMER misses deadline

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 01:15 IST

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has missed the September deadline for the completion of the 300-bed hospital at its satellite centre in Sangrur.

The PGIMER administration has now set December 2019 as the new deadline.

During the standing finance committee (SFC) meeting held in March, the administration had informed the health ministry that the project will be completed by September.

According to the officials, during the SFC meeting chaired by the union health secretary, Preeti Sudan, the PGIMER’s superintending hospital engineer had apprised the committee of the status of the project through program evaluation review technique (PERT) charts.

The committee had at that time, expressed displeasure for the delay in completion of the project and had directed PGI to send a report of the project every month and ensure its completion by September.

In the second SFC meet held in July, the Union health ministry had directed PGI to strengthen its monitoring procedures.

While observing that the PERT charts did not incorporate sufficient details, the ministry had directed PGI to revise the same for early completion.

The administration had said the delay in completion of the project has been due to lapses on the part of the Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation (HSCC).

The Punjab government has allocated 25-acre land for the institute. Its foundation stone was laid in 2013 and its

construction work has been going on from the past six years at Sangrur.

In the first phase, the centre will have a 300-bedded hospital–it will have important medical and surgical departments with the facility of residential quarters for faculty and staff.

WILL HELP REDUCE PATIENT LOAD IN PGI

The centre will cater to the patients from Malwa and will help reduce the patient load in PGI.

The OPD services are available for these fields–internal medicine, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology, ENT, orthopedics, dental and dermatology.

PGI director Dr Jagat Ram said the lapses have been on the part of the HSCC.

“We have issued strict directions to the HSCC for completion of the project by December,” he said.

Officials said they will impose a fine if another deadline is missed.

