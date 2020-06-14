e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 7 new Covid-19 cases take Mohali’s count to 167

7 new Covid-19 cases take Mohali’s count to 167

The patients include six men and one woman

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Mohali: Seven persons, including six men and one woman, tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali on Sunday, taking the district’s count to 167.

The male patients include a 21-year-old from ATS Society, Dera Bassi; two, aged 23 years and 37 years, from Janata Colony, Nayagaon; a 57-year-old from Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, and a 30-year-old, also from Dera Bassi. Two residents of Lalru, a 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, also tested positive.

All the patients have been moved to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, said Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali.
The Nayagaon patients were contacts of an infected patient, while the man from Mubarakpur had connections with a family in which eight members were infected, he added.

All the patients are responding well to the treatment and are stable. Of the 167 cases in the district 47 are active.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
‘Gone too soon, shocked’: PM condoles actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
In ‘extremely productive’ meeting, Shah chalks out Covid-19 plan for Delhi
China wants to resolve dispute via talks, India not a weak nation anymore: Rajnath Singh
Odisha woman drags 100-yr-old mother on cot to bank to withdraw pension
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Akshay Kumar leads Bollywood tributes
‘We had warned them’: Congress MLA blames Oil India for Baghjan fire
