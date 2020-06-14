7 new Covid-19 cases take Mohali’s count to 167

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 16:28 IST

Mohali: Seven persons, including six men and one woman, tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali on Sunday, taking the district’s count to 167.

The male patients include a 21-year-old from ATS Society, Dera Bassi; two, aged 23 years and 37 years, from Janata Colony, Nayagaon; a 57-year-old from Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, and a 30-year-old, also from Dera Bassi. Two residents of Lalru, a 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, also tested positive.

All the patients have been moved to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, said Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali.

The Nayagaon patients were contacts of an infected patient, while the man from Mubarakpur had connections with a family in which eight members were infected, he added.

All the patients are responding well to the treatment and are stable. Of the 167 cases in the district 47 are active.