Bihar resident held for online fraud in Kullu

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:14 IST

A Bihar resident was arrested by a special team of the Kullu police for tricking an Ani resident of Rs 10.62 lakh on pretext of updating their ATM card.

The accused was identified as Chandan Kumar, 20, a resident of Banka district in Bihar. The case was registered at Ani police station on December 30, 2019.

According to police, the accused fraudulently extracted information from the 61-year-old complainant, who is a retired JBT teacher of Ani in Kullu on pretext of updating his ATM card.

Of the said amount, the accused had transferred Rs 2,61,440 two of his bank accounts.

Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said police are conducting probe. He appealed o residents to not to share any bank account-related information with anyone.

“In case of doubt, please inform the police immediately. Fraud can be avoided by prompt information,” he added.