e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Bihar resident held for online fraud in Kullu

Bihar resident held for online fraud in Kullu

Accused allegedly defrauded an ANI resident of Rs 10.62 lakh on pretext of updating their ATM card.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(Representative Image/HT )
         

A Bihar resident was arrested by a special team of the Kullu police for tricking an Ani resident of Rs 10.62 lakh on pretext of updating their ATM card.

The accused was identified as Chandan Kumar, 20, a resident of Banka district in Bihar. The case was registered at Ani police station on December 30, 2019.

According to police, the accused fraudulently extracted information from the 61-year-old complainant, who is a retired JBT teacher of Ani in Kullu on pretext of updating his ATM card.

Of the said amount, the accused had transferred Rs 2,61,440 two of his bank accounts.

Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said police are conducting probe. He appealed o residents to not to share any bank account-related information with anyone.

“In case of doubt, please inform the police immediately. Fraud can be avoided by prompt information,” he added.

tags
top news
Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
US Election 2020: Vote count and other latest developments
US Election 2020: Vote count and other latest developments
Nitish Kumar clears air on citizenship law during poll rallies
Nitish Kumar clears air on citizenship law during poll rallies
Arnab arrest latest developments: Officer who probed case in 2018 held
Arnab arrest latest developments: Officer who probed case in 2018 held
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In