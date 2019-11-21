e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Centre gives nod for airport in Mandi

Thakur said the upcoming airport will be constructed in a joint venture with Airport Authority of India (AAI) for which the authority will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) in a week while the state government will fast track the land acquisition process.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The central government has given green signal for construction of airport in Mandi district, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said after his meeting with Union minister for civil aviation, housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at New Delhi on Wednesday.

Thakur said the upcoming airport will be constructed in a joint venture with Airport Authority of India (AAI) for which the authority will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) in a week while the state government will fast track the land acquisition process.

He also discussed about expansion of airports in the state and requested for exploring possibilities of landing of A320 aircraft at Gaggal and ATR74 aircraft in Shimla and Bhuntar airports without load bottlenecks. He requested for expansion of runways of existing airports which would not only provide good connectivity but also boost tourism in state, a state spokesperson said.

Thakur said the air ambulance services was needed to be strengthened in the state as it was facing problems due to existing terms and conditions. This was vital for the state due to its rough geographical conditions and rescuing tourists in inclement weather conditions, he added.

The Union minister assured of all possible assistance and agreed with the view of chief minister about long term planning, a state spokesperson said.

Chief secretary Shrikant Baldi was also present in the meeting.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress to stake claim by weekend
Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress to stake claim by weekend
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
Union minister reacts to protests against Muslim Sanskrit prof at BHU
Union minister reacts to protests against Muslim Sanskrit prof at BHU
trending topics
Suhana KhanHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News