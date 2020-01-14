Chandigarh admn nod to axing 700 trees for world-class rly station project

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:54 IST

The UT administration has given a nod to felling 700-odd trees for the development of a world-class railway station in Chandigarh.

The nod to the proposal, accorded by UT adviser Manoj Parida last week, comes amid the row over the Tribune flyover project for which the Punjab and Haryana high court had stayed the axing of 473 trees and directed the administration to look for alternatives.

Confirming the development, chief conservator of forest and wildlife department, Debendra Dalai, “The permission has been given under the Tree Preservation Act, under which nobody is allowed cutting, topping, lopping or wilful destruction of trees in the UT without the written permission of the administration.”

He said under the Act, for each tree felled, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), which is executing the project, has to plant five trees and ensure their survival. “The site for plantation has been already decided by the railway officials and shown to the forest department as well,” Dalai said.

“These are mainly overmature (25-30 years old) eucalyptus trees which were planted for commercial purpose, especially for paper industry,” he said.

On the condition of anonymity, a railway official privy to the project, said, “Under the world-class railway station master plan, land is required for infrastructure. The trees to be axed have been planted by the railways for commercial purposes only.”

“According to the master plan, 14% of the area is to be green cover for which plantation will be done. Trees will also be planted along the railway tracks and blank patches of the railways area,” the official said, adding that the trees will be removed in patches as per need.

Know the project

The Northern Railways had awarded the first contract to make the railway station world-class in November last year to a Ludhiana-based company, Deepak Builders and Engineers Private Limited.

Under the project worth ₹311 crore, the development of the railway station will be done in two phases — first comes station infrastructure upgrade and then commercial development.

The station development tender involves the beautification and overall development of the Panchkula and Chandigarh sides of the railway station. After the development, the station will get a four-storey building on both sides, besides an air concourse over all six platforms which will includes several facilities for passengers like a VIP waiting room, coffee house and banks

Subways will also be made to segregate the passenger flow at the station.

The station development also involves lighting up the platform shelters, besides installation of new escalators, a baggage scanner, and a bottle crushing machine.

Debendra Dalai, chief conservator, forest and wildlife dept, Chandigarh