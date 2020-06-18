e-paper
Cop accidentally shoots himself dead in Chandigarh

Head constable Raj Singh, who was posted in the security at former Punjab DGP Mohammad Izhar Alam’s Sector-42 house, shot himself in the head while cleaning weapons for inspection.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
A head constable, posted in the security f a former Punjab DGP, was killed after he accidentally shot himself while cleaning a weapon on Thursday.

The deceased, Raj Singh, 45, hailed from Sangrur, and was posted in the security of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Izhar Alam at his house in Sector 42. The security team includes 27 cops.

Police said on Thursday afternoon, Raj Singh of IRB First Battalion was cleaning weapons for the ammunition inspection scheduled on Friday.

He had cleaned three rifles before he started cleaning his own self-loading rifle when it accidentally fired. The bullet hit his head, piercing through the skull. He was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.

The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary and will be handed over to the family after autopsy. His family in Sangrur have been informed. The deceased leaves behind his wife and two children.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

