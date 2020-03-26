e-paper
Coronavirus: Maintain steady supply of essential commodities, says Jai Ram

He said that the district food and civil supplies controller concerned should ensure that flour mills provide uninterrupted services.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over a meeting with of senior officials to review availability of essential commodities at fair price shops in state
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over a meeting with of senior officials to review availability of essential commodities at fair price shops in state
         

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Thursday, directed officials of the state government to ensure a steady supply of essential commodities amid lockdown and coronavirus outbreak. Presiding over a meeting with of senior officials to review availability of essential commodities at fair price shops in state, the CM said that vehicle carrying essential commodities should not be stopped from plying on roads as that will affect the availability of these items in Himachal.

He said that the district food and civil supplies controller concerned should ensure that flour mills provide uninterrupted services. He said that the Food Corporation of India keeps a stock of wheat and rice. He said that besides adequate stock of flour and rice, the state has over 1,200MT salt and over 4,000MT sugar and pulses so there is no need to panic.

The CM said that officials should ensure effective supply of pulses from other states. He said that social distancing should also be ensured while supplying essential commodities to consumers at fair price shops, during relaxation of curfew.

Thakur said that the civil supplies godowns at Sidhpur and Chatru in Kangra district, awaiting inauguration, have a capacity of 1,500 MT and should be used for storage of 350-400MT pulses and other essentials. He said that availability of medicine and LPG cylinders should also be ensured.

He urged the general public to not indulge in panic purchasing and hoarding.

Food and civil supplies secretary Amitabh Awasthi, managing director Mansi Sahay Thakur, director Abid Hussain and other senior officials attended the meeting.

