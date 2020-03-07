e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Customers in Chandigarh, Mohali make a beeline for Yes Bank branches

Customers in Chandigarh, Mohali make a beeline for Yes Bank branches

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has capped withdrawal limit of Yes Bank customers at ₹50,000 per account per month

chandigarh Updated: Mar 07, 2020 01:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

For 61-year-old Vinod Kumar Sharma, a retired government employee and resident of Aerocity in Mohali, the news of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capping withdrawal limit of Yes Bank customers at ₹50,000 per account per month came as a shocker.

Reason: All his savings which the family has to spend on their son, Karanveer Sharma’s wedding scheduled for April 24 are deposited in the account of the private bank.

“I visited the bank branch in Sector 70 to seek information regarding the withdrawal facility in my case, but the bank did not have any,” Sharma said.

The RBI’s directive which came into effect at 6am on Friday will be effective till April 3, 2020.

“I have been standing here since 10am and the situation is chaotic. Does the government really take into account what citizens of this country have to go through due to such decisions?” questioned Sharma.

Chaos was witnessed at the Chandigarh branches of the bank as well.

HT visited the main branches in Sectors 9 and 17 where long queues for withdrawals were seen, as the ATMs of the bank were not dispensing any money.

“An error saying ‘transaction cancelled’ is flashed on the ATM screens,” said Rajat Sharma, a private firm employee.

Priti Sharma, who visited the Sector 9 branch for withdrawal, said she had saved for the stent surgery of her father: “This is sheer injustice as one cannot withdraw one’s own money. Give my hard-earned money back,” she said to the bank employees.

Due to no clarity on the withdrawal procedures during the day, bank employees were not able to give concrete answers.

The RBI has placed in public domain a draft scheme of revival of Yes Bank, the public lender which has been put under the control of the central bank. India’s biggest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has expressed its willingness to make investment in Yes Bank and participate in its reconstruction scheme, RBI said.

The RBI will receive suggestions on it up to Monday (March 9), and thereafter take a final view.

tags
top news
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news