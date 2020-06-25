e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / DISAPPEARANCE CASE:Ex-DGP Saini’s anticipatory bail extended till July 6

DISAPPEARANCE CASE:Ex-DGP Saini’s anticipatory bail extended till July 6

Special public persecutor Sartej Singh Narula said the anticipatory bail granted to Saini on murder charges without imposition of the Section 302 of the IPC in the FIR is not maintainable

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The court of additional district and sessions judge, Mohali, on Thursday extended the anticipatory bail of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini for the second time till July 6, in the case pertaining to the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, a Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO) employee, in 1991. The case was registered against Saini on May 6 this year.

Special public persecutor Sartej Singh Narula said the anticipatory bail granted to Saini on murder charges without imposition of the Section 302 of the IPC in the FIR is not maintainable. He said it was said by the court that if the Section 302 of the IPC is not added to the FIR by June 8, then the interim bail may be wrested.

However, the court when questioned the prosecution to produce records if stay has been granted for extending the anticipatory bail period by any of the higher court, the prosecution said no stay has been granted to date. After this, the court of additional district and sessions judge Monika Goyal extended the anticipatory bail time period till July 6. Earlier the interim bail was extended till June 25.

Multani was allegedly picked up by two officers in 1991 after a terrorist attack on Saini, the then Chandigarh SSP, in which four policemen in his security posse were killed. The police later claimed that Multani had escaped from the custody of the Qadian police.

Former DSP Baldev Singh Saini, inspector Satvir Singh, sub-inspectors Har Sahai Sharma, Jagir Singh and Anoop Singh and ASI Kuldip Singh were also named in the case.

top news
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In