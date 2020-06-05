e-paper
Firing at businessman’s house in Chandigarh: Police seek production warrants for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide lodged in Ambala jail

Deepu’s name had cropped up in the investigation after the arrest of Sewak, alias Guri, a gym owner who had provided a vehicle to the five persons involved in firing.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:46 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police have sought production warrants for Deepu, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and presently lodged in Ambala jail, in connection with the case of firing at a businessman’s bungalow in Sector 33.

On May 31, a group of unidentified men had opened fire outside the bungalow of hotelier and businessman Rakesh Singla owing to suspected rivalry with his younger brother, liquor baron Arvind Singla.

Sources in the police said that Deepu will be produced before the court on Saturday. Deepu’s name had cropped up in the investigation after the arrest of Sewak, alias Guri, a gym owner who had provided a vehicle to the five persons involved in firing.

“Sewak, alias Guri, was arrested because he provided logistics to the accused involved in the firing,” said Manoj Kumar Meena, superintendent of police (crime), Chandigarh Police.

Bishnoi who is lodged in Bharatpur jail planned and got the attack executed, and Guri was in contact with Deepu, the police said.

Guri had earlier told the police that he had received a call from Bishnoi asking him to arrange a vehicle for his men who were coming to Chandigarh for sightseeing. He had then borrowed a Ford Ikon from one Gurdeep Singh of Banur. It was on Gurdeep’s statement that Guri was arrested, produced before the court on Thursday and remanded to police custody till June 9.

MAN HELD WITH 80 LIVE CARTRIDGES

Police have arrested a Sarangpur resident with 80 live cartridges. The accused, Kulwinder Singh, alias Kala, 40, is an aide of Guri and an accomplice to the crime, police said.

Police said he was arrested on a tip-off from a parking lot near Hotel Toy, Sector 34, and 80 live cartridges were found on him. He, too, was remanded to police custody till June 9.

“Kala is suspected to have supplied weapons and ammunition to the accused involved in firing in Sector 33, on May 31. The investigation has pointed out that Kala had dropped three of the five accused after the crime,” said a senior official privy to the matter.

Kala had arranged for their stay on a farm in Bhagoo Majra in Mohali, the official added.

