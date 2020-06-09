e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Home guard, couple arrested with 936g cannabis in Mandi

Home guard, couple arrested with 936g cannabis in Mandi

The accused were travelling to Mandi from Kullu when they were stopped for checking near Bhiuli

chandigarh Updated: Jun 09, 2020 14:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(Representative Image/HT )
         

Three persons, including a home guard, have been arrested in Mandi with 936 grams of cannabis.

The accused, Mahesh Kumar, who was posted as a homeguard at City Police Station in Mandi and was on leave, and SukhRam and Lata Devi, a couple, are all residents of Sarkaghat, Mandi.

The accused were travelling to Mandi from Kullu when they were stopped for checking near Bhiuli.

During the checking, police recovered cannabis from the accused and immediately arrested them.

The accused were presented in court on Tuesday and have been sent to a four-day remand.

Mandi superintendent of police (SP) Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report.

