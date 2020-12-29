e-paper
Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / HP govt gives nod to fill up 3,034 posts in HPSEBL

HP govt gives nod to fill up 3,034 posts in HPSEBL

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government has given its approval to fill up 270 posts of junior engineers, 125 posts of junior draftsmen, and 2,040 posts of different categories of technical employees

chandigarh Updated: Dec 29, 2019 22:34 IST
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the Himachal Pradesh government is committed to providing the best possible electricity supply in the state. He added that various posts of different categories were being filled up in the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state.

He said the state government has given its approval to fill up 270 posts of junior engineers, 125 posts of junior draftsmen, 2,040 posts of different categories of technical employees, 575 posts of junior office assistants and three posts of law officers in a phased manner. Approval has been given to fill a total of 3,034 posts in HPSEBL.

The CM said various posts were lying vacant due to retirements as a result of which problems were being faced in the functioning of the Board.

He said that this important decision would go a long way to resolve many problems which were being faced in providing quality electricity supply, besides employment to Himachali Youth.

