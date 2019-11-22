IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:21 IST

In an unusual case of strict implementation of rules on home eviction, Nazuk Kumar, UT sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, central), will have to undertake the unpleasant task of evicting her father, former UT home secretary Anil Kumar, from the Sector 16 residential accommodation he has overstayed in.

Significantly, the house in question has the name plates of both the father and daughter, even as Nazuk said she lives in Sector 7.

In a letter (Hindustan Times has a copy) dated November 20, secretary, house allotment committee, UT Chandigarh, directed Nazuk to get House Number 514 in Sector 16 vacated by Anil, who retired in June.

Nazuk is an AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and union territories) cadre officer, currently on her first posting in the city.

Addressed to Anil, the letter states, “Consequent upon your retirement from government service on June 30, 2019, you could retain the government house in your possession for a period of four months, that is up to October 31, 2019, on payment of normal licence fee.”

As Anil has retained the house even after October 31, the letter states, “The allotment of the house cited as subject stands cancelled with effect from November 1, 2019, by virtue of Government Residences (Chandigarh Administration General Pool) Allotment Rules, 1996 as amended from time to time.”

He has been directed to hand over the vacant possession of the aforesaid house within a week from the date of issuance of the letter to the maintenance authorities after clearance from the electric/water department.

If he fails to do so, he will be evicted, and as SDM Nazuk will have to execute the task.

When contacted, Nazuk said she had not received the letter. “We will be taking action as per the procedure of eviction,” she said.

“You have also been made liable for payment of licence fee to the penal rent determined by the government from time to time for the period of unauthorised possession of the said house,” states the letter to Anil.

Denying that he had received the letter, Anil said, “We are staying in the house as per the rules, and I am in the process of vacating the house.”

Significantly, after directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court, the UT administration has been initiating drives to vacate official residences in case occupants have overstayed.

Door-to-door checking of all government houses has also been undertaken. During the drive, details such as Aadhaar card, addresses and date of birth are verified. UT has also decided to check subletting of government houses by the allottees.

WHAT THE RULES STATE

As per rules, in the case of retirement, dismissal and removal of service, the employee has to vacate the house in four months.

In case of transfer outside Chandigarh and outside India, the official needs to vacate the house in six months.

On deputation outside India, a period of one year is allowed. However, an employee does not have to vacate the house if he or she is undergoing training. In the case of death of employee, the family has to vacate the house within one year, extendable up to three years if the dependent does not own a house in the tricity.