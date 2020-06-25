e-paper
Man arrested for assaulting handicapped person in Chandigarh

Police said the accused assaulted the handicapped man under the influence of alcohol

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
A 42-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a handicapped man who is yet to be identified on June 13.

The accused, Pawan Kumar, a resident of Sector 20-D, who sells honey on his rehri got into an argument with a handicapped man who also lives in Sector 20, while he was under the influence of alcohol, police said. The victim was injured and admitted to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and is unfit to make a statement.

Police have registered a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 19 police station. Police said the case was registered late as the eyewitness hadn’t approached them earlier and the victim is no state to tell them his identity.

