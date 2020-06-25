e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Man booked for impersonating candidate in 2019 CISF exam

Man booked for impersonating candidate in 2019 CISF exam

Biometric identification of accused didn’t match when he was called for medical examination

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A Haryana man was booked on Wednesday for impersonating a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) exam candidate. He is yet to be arrested.

The accused, Sushil, a resident of Sonepat, had applied for the post of constable/driver and constable/driver-cum-pump operator in 2017, police said.

He had qualified in physical efficiency and trade test. However, when he appeared for written examination at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Karsan, Ramdarbar, on February 17, 2019, he was called for medical examination where his biometric identification didn’t match.

On further verification, the photo of admit card, hand writing sample and signature also did not match.

Based on a complaint filed by Bhag Singh, member of Recruitment Board, CISF, Delhi, police have registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 31 police station. Police said they will arrest the accused and get further details from him.

top news
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Pakistan involved in efforts to illegally acquire nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Pakistan involved in efforts to illegally acquire nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In