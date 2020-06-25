Man booked for impersonating candidate in 2019 CISF exam

chandigarh

A Haryana man was booked on Wednesday for impersonating a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) exam candidate. He is yet to be arrested.

The accused, Sushil, a resident of Sonepat, had applied for the post of constable/driver and constable/driver-cum-pump operator in 2017, police said.

He had qualified in physical efficiency and trade test. However, when he appeared for written examination at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Karsan, Ramdarbar, on February 17, 2019, he was called for medical examination where his biometric identification didn’t match.

On further verification, the photo of admit card, hand writing sample and signature also did not match.

Based on a complaint filed by Bhag Singh, member of Recruitment Board, CISF, Delhi, police have registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 31 police station. Police said they will arrest the accused and get further details from him.