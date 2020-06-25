e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Masked man tries to break open ATM in Sector 44

Masked man tries to break open ATM in Sector 44

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020 19:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Cops investigating at the crime spot in Sector 44, Chandigarh, on Thursday.
Cops investigating at the crime spot in Sector 44, Chandigarh, on Thursday.(Keshav Singh/HT)
         

A masked man tried to break open the State Bank of India ATM in Sector 44 on Wednesday night. This is the third such incident in 25 days.

The accused snapped the wire of the closed-circuit television camera in the kiosk and also sprayed black paint on the camera to avoid being identified.

He was, however, unable to break open the strong room of the ATM and thus failed to take any cash.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the security guard and other staff reported on duty.

However, the bank staff did not register any complaint till late afternoon when the Sector 34 station house officer visited the spot. The case was later registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code. The ATM does not have night security as the guard deployed here leaves at 5.30pm when the bank closes.

On June 17, a masked man stole Rs 7.6 lakh from a Union Bank of India (Andhra Bank) ATM in Kishangarh village. Police are yet to get a breakthrough in this case. Prior to this on May 31, an unsuccessful attempt to break in the ATM of PNB bank in Kishangarh was made. Police had then arrested four persons, including two juveniles.

top news
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
Delhi L-G Baijal reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
Delhi L-G Baijal reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
Kerala’s guidelines for expats’ return impractical, says MEA
Kerala’s guidelines for expats’ return impractical, says MEA
26 killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar
26 killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
KCR’s daughter Kavitha to lead protests by Singareni coal mine workers tomorrow
KCR’s daughter Kavitha to lead protests by Singareni coal mine workers tomorrow
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
Rashami Desai, Shaheen Bhatt on tackling depression in the times of Covid-19
Rashami Desai, Shaheen Bhatt on tackling depression in the times of Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In