Migrant labourers among nine to test positive for Covid-19 in Ferozepur, Faridkot

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 13:57 IST

Seven people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Ferozepur district on Monday, taking tally to 67.

Those affected include five men aged 30, 32, 36, 35 and 60 and two women aged 26 and 32.

“Four patients hail from Mallanwala, a rural town in Ferozepur district; two from Ferozepur City and one from Khere Ke Uttar village,” said Ferozepur sub-divisional magistrate Amit Gupta.

Gupta said, “We received the results of 308 people, of which 301 tested negative.”

Of the 67 patients in Ferozepur, 44 have recovered and three have succumbed to the disease.

After Ferozepur ADC (Development) Ravinder Pal Singh tested positive for Covid-19, 23 staffers at the local Zila Parishad were home quarantined.

FARIDKOT TALLY CLIMBS TO 97

Two migrant labourers tested positive for Covid-19 in Faridkot district on Monday, taking the district tally to 97.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said two women, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, tested positive. “One woman was staying in Bajakhana, while the other was staying in Jaito. Both of them were admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

With this, there 11 active cases in the district.