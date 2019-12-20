e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Money exchanger in Mercedes falls victim to oil leak trick in Chandigarh, loses Rs 16.5 lakh

Money exchanger in Mercedes falls victim to oil leak trick in Chandigarh, loses Rs 16.5 lakh

Victim was bluffed about an oil leak near Sector 61, a short distance from the Mohali-Chandigarh border

chandigarh Updated: Dec 20, 2019 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Three unidentified men, two of them on a bike, fled with a suitcase containing Rs 16.5 lakh from a Mercedes car after bluffing about an oil leak near Sector 61, a short distance from the Mohali-Chandigarh border, on Thursday.

The victim was Sat Paul Bansal, 65, owner of Paul Merchants, a tricity-based currency exchange venture. Bansal, a resident of Sector 8, was on his way to his Mohali office in Phase 7, police said. He was sitting in the back while the car was being driven by a chauffeur.

“Two men on a bike, riding close to the car, began signalling Bansal and his driver about something amiss with the car. Bansal then asked the driver to stop, thinking the men must be asking for something. When the driver got off, a third person came from behind and took away a suitcase containing Rs 16.5 lakh cash from Bansal,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

A case was registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons. The probing officials said a particular gang was operating in the city, whose modus operandi was to bluff about oil leaks in vehicles and rob residents.

tags
top news
Mobile blackout, metro stations shut to control CAA protests in Delhi
Mobile blackout, metro stations shut to control CAA protests in Delhi
Protests erupt across India against CAA; 3 killed
Protests erupt across India against CAA; 3 killed
Let UN conduct referendum on CAA, says Mamata; multiple rallies choke Kolkata
Let UN conduct referendum on CAA, says Mamata; multiple rallies choke Kolkata
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Hemant Soren’s fate to be decided on final day of polls
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Hemant Soren’s fate to be decided on final day of polls
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
Anti-CAA protest: Farhan & Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Sushant Singh join in
Anti-CAA protest: Farhan & Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Sushant Singh join in
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News