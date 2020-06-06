Newborn found abandoned in Panchkula

chandigarh

Jun 06, 2020

A four-day-old baby was found abandoned outside Shishu Grah in Panchkula. Krishan Dhull, deputy chairman of Haryana State Council for Child Welfare, said that the baby would be taken care of and Shishu Grah was the baby’s new home. A separate caretaker has been assigned to look after the child, he added. The infant’s sample for Covid-19 test has been taken and reports are awaited.