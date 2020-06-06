e-paper
Punjab education dept cancels agreement with society running 3 Adarsh schools

The decision comes after an inquiry conducted by a retired additional session judge BC Gupta found irregularities in the working of the society

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:34 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab government has annulled an agreement with a private association, Sukhsagar Avenue Welfare Association, to administer three of its Adarsh Schools in Faridkot and Moga. The decision comes after an inquiry conducted by a retired additional session judge BC Gupta found irregularities in the working of the society. “It was found that the salary bills claimed by the society were not completely paid to the employees concerned and it was not operating schools following guidelines set under the PPP mode scheme,” the report states.

The schools in question are two Adarsh schools at Pacca village and Midu Maan village in Faridkot district and one Adarsh school at Ransih Kalan village in Moga district

Adarsh Schools provide free and quality education to the poor and needy in rural areas and operate under the Under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, with private partners bearing 30% of the total expenses and the state school education department, the remaining 70%.

Director general school education Mohammad Tayyab said respective district education officers will now take control of the management of these schools. In addition to the irregularities found in the working of the school, Narinder Singh Randhawa, chairman, Sukhsagar Avenue Welfare Association is facing three criminal cases, including charges of raping a teacher and misappropriation of funds. He is also facing inquiries on allegations that he admitted ‘ghost’ students to get extra funds from the state.

