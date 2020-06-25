e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab has cotton on 5L hectares this season, highest in a decade

Punjab has cotton on 5L hectares this season, highest in a decade

State agriculture director Sutantar Kumar Airi on Thursday attributed the addition of 25% area to the well-coordinated crop management plan that led to record cotton sowing

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020 22:39 IST
Vishal Joshi
Vishal Joshi
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Hindustantimes
         

Amid shortage of migrant farmworkers due to coronavirus outbreak, Punjab this year has set a record by bringing 5.01 lakh hectares under cotton cultivation, which is the highest since 2011-12 kharif or summer-sown crop season.

The Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare department had set a target of sowing cotton on 5 lakh hectares under its crop diversification programme.

State agriculture director Sutantar Kumar Airi on Thursday attributed the addition of 25% area to the well-coordinated crop management plan that led to record cotton sowing.

“After the outbreak of Covid-19, the state authorities had serious apprehensions to meet the target of enhancing cotton sowing in south Malwa region from 3.9 lakh hectares in 2019 to 5 lakh hectares this year. But joint efforts yielded encouraging results,” he said.

In 2012-13, cotton acreage was recorded at 4.81 lakh hectares in Punjab. Cotton is sown in eight districts of south Malwa with concentration in four districts only. This year, Bathinda leads with 1.72 lakh hectares under cotton cultivation, followed by Fazilka (1.22 lakh), Muktsar (1.01 lakh) and Mansa (93,775).

Sangrur, Faridkot, Moga and Barnala districts together recorded sowing on over 12,000 hectares.

Sources said the state crossed 5-lakh-hectare mark only once in 2011-12 when 5.16 lakh hectares were under cotton crop.

In 2015, cotton belt suffered widespread damage to the crop after whitefly attack and in the next three years, the area under cotton shrunk drastically. In 2018-19, cotton was sown on 2.83 lakh hectares, lowest in the decade as the agronomy of the cotton belt was hit due to the pest attacks in 2015.

However, 2019-20 saw a bumper season when cotton production touched the record 43 lakh quintals. Also, farmers got good returns as Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) purchased a sizeable chunk at MSP (minimum support price) and it motivated farmers to bring more area under cotton.

top news
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Pakistan involved in efforts to illegally acquire nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Pakistan involved in efforts to illegally acquire nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In