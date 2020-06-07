e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali vegetable vendor dies after taxi hits scooter

Mohali vegetable vendor dies after taxi hits scooter

The taxi driver, 29-year-old Kulwinder Singh was arrested and later released on bail

chandigarh Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Mohali : A 57-year-old man from Phase-11 was killed on Sunday after a WagonR taxi rammed into his Activa at the Phase-7 traffic lights on Sunday.

Gurmeet Singh, who was a vegetable vendor, sustained severe injuries on his head and arms after the collision, police said, adding that doctors at the Civil Hospital in Phase-6 declared him dead.

The postmortem will be conducted on tomorrow, police officials added.

The taxi driver, 29-year-old Kulwinder Singh was arrested and later released on bail. He lives in Barnala district.

A case was registered against the driver under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC at the Mataur police station.

top news
