14-year-old performs father’s last rites

Lovesh (14) was still in trauma when his relatives got him discharged from the hospital and took him to the cremation ground to perform the last rites of his father, Mukesh Jain,39.

Till then, Lovesh was unaware that he had lost his father and cousin, Monu Jain,13, in the accident on NH-24 in which he and his nine other family members, including his mother, Poonam Jain,36, were injured.

“Most of my family members are still battling for life in three different hospitals. We have not let anybody inform them about the deaths. Their condition may deteriorate after hearing about the deaths. We already have lost two family members and cannot risk losing others,” Vimal Jain, Mukesh’s father-in-law, said.

Twelve members of the Jain family were going to Uttarakhand’s Nainital on a summer vacation when the Tempo Traveller they were travelling in rammed a water tanker moving ahead on the expressway late Friday. Apart from Mukesh and Monu, the minibus’s 34-year-old driver, Nishan Singh, also died in the accident.

Nishan’s family members said they donated his eyes to Lal Bahadur Hospital after the autopsy. Nishan is survived by his five-year-old son, father and brother. He was separated from his wife two years ago.

Nishan’s brother Manjeet Singh said, “My brother used to work overtime to earn extra money and give a better life to his son. We have informed his son about his death. But he is too young to understand the meaning of life and death.”

Manjeet said, “My brother rested for a day before he had to leave for Nainital. Friday’s was the first accident in his life.”

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 04:09 IST