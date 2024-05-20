 18 dead as pick-up vehicle overturns in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
18 dead as pick-up vehicle overturns in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2024 05:17 PM IST

Chhattisgarh accident: The victims were returning from plucking tendu leaves in a forest when the vehicle skidded off the road.

Eighteen people, including 17 women, were killed and four others sustained injuries after a pick-up vehicle plunged into a gorge in Kabirdham district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday.

Police said that the incident took place near Bahpani village under Kukdur police station limits. (For Representation)
The injured persons have been shifted to the hospital for treatment, they added.

The accident occurred at around 1.45 pm near Bahpani village under the jurisdiction of Kukdur police station.

The victims were returning from a forest after plucking tendu leaves when the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and launched the rescue exercise, reported PTI.

"Twelve women and a man were killed on the spot, while nine others sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital, where five women died," Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condoled the deaths and instructed the district administration to provide the best possible medical assistance to the injured.

"Learnt about the tragic accident in which 18 villagers died and four were injured after a pickup vehicle overturned near Bahpani village in Kabirdham district. Necessary instructions have been given to the district administration to provide better treatment to the injured. May the departed souls rest in peace, and I express my deepest condolences to their families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Sai said in a post on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / 18 dead as pick-up vehicle overturns in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
