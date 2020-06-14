e-paper
15-year-old girl ends life in Mohali's Sector 69

15-year-old girl ends life in Mohali’s Sector 69

Leaves a suicide note saying “Sorry mummy papa”.

cities Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A 15-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Sector 69 on Sunday.

Police said the girl was a student of Class 7 at a private school in Mohali.

Her parents told the police that they went out around 9am and on returning at 11am found their daughter hanging in a room.

Police have recovered a suicide note wherein the girl just wrote “Sorry mummy papa”.

Her parents said she was not under any mental stress.

“We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy,” said ASI Beant Singh, the investigation officer at the Phase 8 police station.

