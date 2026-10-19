Kochi, Kerala High Court Judge Justice Devan Ramachandran has said that people with visual impairment do not need sympathy but a society that respects their independence and stops creating obstacles in their lives

Accessible streets, not sympathy, what visually impaired people need: Justice Devan Ramachandran

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Inaugurating the White Cane Day celebrations organised by the Rotary Club of Cochin Global at Infopark, Kakkanad on Sunday, he criticised the widespread misuse of footpaths and tactile pathways meant for visually impaired pedestrians.

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"Those who claim to have sight are blind. They don't see the footpaths, pedestrian paths or pedestrian crossings," he said, pointing out that vehicles continued to occupy walkways despite High Court interventions to restore pedestrian facilities.

"A city where you can't walk is not a city at all," he remarked.

Recalling his experience of participating in a blindfolded white cane walk before the function, Justice Ramachandran said those three or four minutes were among the most difficult moments of his life.

He suggested that motorists, particularly bus drivers, should undergo similar exercises to understand the challenges faced by visually impaired pedestrians.

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{{^usCountry}} "We make them dependent and then take credit for making them independent. It is us who have to change," he said, urging society to create inclusive public spaces rather than expecting people with different abilities to adapt to systems designed for the majority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We make them dependent and then take credit for making them independent. It is us who have to change," he said, urging society to create inclusive public spaces rather than expecting people with different abilities to adapt to systems designed for the majority. {{/usCountry}}

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The celebration also highlighted Project Surya, a Rotary Club of Cochin Global initiative that provides free computer, assistive technology, mobility, communication and life skills training to visually impaired individuals.

Project Surya founding trustee Rotarian Noby E A said the initiative had reached more than 2,000 visually impaired individuals through 20 foundation course batches, 45 online batches and awareness workshops.

Nearly 80 per cent of its alumni are employed in government offices, private companies, IT parks and non-governmental organisations, he said.

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A statement by the organisers said that the programme, started in 2008 on the initiative of Rotarian George Mathew with seven students at Infopark's Vismaya Building, was developed with support from the Society for Rehabilitation of Visually Challenged, Infopark, and Enable India, Bengaluru.

Renamed Project Surya in 2015, it expanded to 15 students per batch in 2017. Deserving candidates also receive boarding, travel assistance and learning materials.

Rotary Club of Cochin Global president Dr John T John said the club planned to expand digital skills training, introduce newer assistive technologies, strengthen employer partnerships and extend its outreach to rural and semi-urban areas.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.