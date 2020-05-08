e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ASHA workers: ‘Had to suspend work for Covid-positive colleague’

ASHA workers: ‘Had to suspend work for Covid-positive colleague’

Ambala ASHA workers’ body had protested and suspended work on May 6 demanding the department to shift their fellow worker to another hospital with better facilities for treatment

cities Updated: May 08, 2020 00:18 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Hindustantimes
         

A day after the ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers’ union suspended work in Ambala demanding better facilities for their Covid-19 positive colleague, the health department on Thursday accepted their demands but refused to shift the patient to the other hospital.

As per details, an ASHA worker in her late 30s and a resident of Dukheri village in Ambala cantonment had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 4. She was isolated at the designated hospital for Covid patients in Mullana along with 21 fresh cases, but another female doctor who tested positive on the same day was isolated at the civil hospital in Cantonment.

The district ASHA workers’ body had protested and suspended work on May 6 demanding the department to shift their fellow worker to another hospital with better facilities for treatment.

‘RISK IN SHIFTING PATIENTS’

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “We have told the authorities in Mullana to take care of the facilities but there is no plan to shift her to any other hospital as there is always a risk in that.”

Meanwhile, Anju, president of district ASHA workers’ union, said, “If the frontline health workers don’t get adequate facilities, then how can they help in this war against the pandemic?”

She said, “We had to suspend work for one day because our fellow worker was not getting adequate facilities at the hospital. So many people are using the same toilet and there was also some problem with the food arrangement.”

“However, our demands have been accepted by the administration and the health department. They have ensured better facilities for her and also told us that ASHA workers, if found positive, will be isolated at other hospitals in future,” she said.

Around 900 ASHA workers have been performing Covid-related duties in Ambala district since April 4. Earlier, the workers were allotted duties in different areas to check the foreign returnees and ensure that they are quarantined. In the second round, they were allotted duties to check residents with flu-like symptoms and refer their case to the health officials.

top news
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities