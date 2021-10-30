84% voter turnout in Hangal, 69% in Sindgi; polling ends peacefully

Voting for the bypolls to Sindgi and Hangal assembly constituencies in Karnataka concluded on Saturday without any untoward incidents being reported. A total of 19 candidates are in the fray in the two constituencies, including six from Sindgi and 13 from Hangal. The polling began at 7 am and concluded at 7 pm.

Late on Saturday night, officials of the State Election Commission said that the approximate voter turnout at 7 pm was 69% in Sindgi and 84% in Hangal. “Details will be updated soon,” read the Commission communication.

While the Commission is yet to release final voter turnout at the two constituencies, as per the figures at 5 pm, Sindgi reported 64.54% voter turnout and Hangal 70.76%.

According to State Election Commission data, Sindgi had recorded 71.43% turnout in the state assembly elections in 2018 and 59.83% during the parliamentary elections. Similarly, Hangal recorded 84.40% voting during the 2018 assembly election and 80.80% turnout in the parliamentary elections in 2019.

The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindagi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP’s C M Udasi from Hangal.

While Ramesh Bhusanur, who came second behind Managuli in 2018 polls, is the BJP candidate from Sindagi, Shivaraj Sajjanar is its candidate from Hangal constituency. The Congress named M C Managuli’s son Ashok Managuli, who has joined the party, as its candidate from Sindagi, while former MLC Srinivas Mane is its candidate from Hangal.

The JD(S), which was the first to announce its candidates, has fielded 33-year-old post graduate Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi from Sindgi and 35-year-old B.E, M.Tech graduate Niyaz Shaikh from Hangal. This is the first electoral challenge for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after taking charge.

In the high-pitched campaigning, which lasted for over 15 days, all the three major parties- BJP, Congress and the JD(S)- spared no opportunity to attack each other on various platforms and issues in an election which Bommai said would become an indicator of what the state can expect in the 2023 assembly elections.

For the last 10 days, the chief minister has left no stone unturned to ensure a victory in the two bypoll-bound constituencies--Sindgi and Hangal--with the latter seat turning into a prestige issue as it comes under his home district Haveri.

The Congress, by ensuring a win, wants to give momentum for its preparations in the run up to 2023 assembly polls in the state, while the JD(S) is looking to retain Sindgi seat and thereby prove that it still commands a support base in the northern districts. Congress leaders have alleged that the JD(S) deliberately fielded minority candidates for the Hangal and Sindgi by-elections to help the BJP.