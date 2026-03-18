Bengaluru, A Bill aimed at preventing crimes committed in the name of "honour" and tradition, and to penalise any conduct that interferes with individual freedom of choice in marriage, was tabled in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. A Bill to prevent 'honour' crimes tabled in Karnataka Assembly

The Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the name of Honour and Tradition Bill also intends to provide legal safeguards, remedies, and institutional mechanisms for prevention, redressal, and rehabilitation.

As per the Bill, without prejudice to the punishment provided under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, whoever causes death through any means or commits any such act that results in the death of a couple or either of them or any person in the name of 'honour' shall be punished with minimum imprisonment for a term of five years.

The Bill has been named "Eva Nammava Eva Nammava" , after the famous Vachana by 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, which has come in the backdrop of the alleged killing of a young pregnant woman in her early twenties near Hubballi by her own family in December, over inter- caste marriage, which had created outrage.

While, whoever causes grievous hurt to a couple or either of them in the name of honour shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years and with fine which may extend to three lakh rupees.

For causing simple hurt, the punishment will be rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years, but which may extend to two years and with fine which may extend to two lakh rupees.

As per the Bill, all persons shall have the right to autonomy over their own lives, including the rights to liberty, freedom of expression, and freedom to marry a person of their choice.

The consent of the person's parents, family, caste or clan is not necessary once the two adult individuals agree to enter into a marriage, it said.

Whoever causes any crimes in the name of "honour" or "tradition" not amounting to killing, but grievous hurt and injury, shall be punishable with imprisonment of a term not less than two years but which may extend to five years and shall also be liable to fine which may extend to one lakh rupees.

The Bill also provides for punishment for criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly, tampering with evidence, and abetment, attempt or conspiracy.

Anyone can seek protection for themselves, their dependents, and witnesses under this legislation against any kind of intimidation or coercion or inducement or violence or threats of violence; and it is the duty and responsibility of the State to make arrangements for the protection.

It shall be the duty of the State Governments to provide homes for couples in need of shelter and a safe place to stay, it said, adding that safe houses shall be established at each District Headquarter for persons whose rights under this legislation are under threat.

As per the Bill, in each district, the District Magistrate shall constitute an "Eva Nammava Vedike" consisting of a retired judge, a police officer, a revenue officer, a sub-registrar and other members, to facilitate solemnisation of marriage, provide counselling services and perform such other functions as may be prescribed.

The State Government may, after consultation with the concerned High Court, by notification, designate a District Court as a Special Fast Track Court for the purpose of trying the cases pertaining to crimes in the name of honour and offences under this Bill.

Also, the Karnataka Tax on Profession, Trades, Callings and Employments Bill, 2026 was tabled in the Assembly.

As per the Bill, under the existing provisions, every enrolled person is required to furnish a return, even in cases where the enrolled person has paid the maximum tax prescribed under the said Act for the relevant year.

"With a view to simplifying compliance, reducing paperwork, and facilitating ease of doing business, it is proposed to deem the furnishing of a return in cases where an enrolled person has paid the tax payable by him under the Act for a year. Further, it is also proposed to empower the Commissioner to exempt, by notification, specified classes of enrolled persons from furnishing returns, subject to such conditions and safeguards as may be specified in the notification," the Bill said.

The proposed amendment seeks to streamline tax administration, improve voluntary compliance, and enable efficient deployment of departmental resources, it added.

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