‘A day in Bengaluru’ meme is going viral. See hilarious posts here
The city became meme material after it battled severe waterlogging after torrential rain, with IT employees, locals and residents alike taking to social media to share jokes.
A Twitter post depicting "a day in Bengaluru" is going viral on social media evoking laughter and relatability. The city became meme material after it battled severe waterlogging after torrential rain, with IT employees, locals and residents alike taking to social media to share jokes.
A Twitter handle wrote, “for bangalore people on my timeline,” and shared a hilarious post that was a collage of four separate videos. The first one shows a chimpanzee driving a car, which was captioned “Leaving home three hours early to reach just four kilometres”.
The second one had an orangutan shaking its head, which says, “Another Bangalore guy explaining his start-up plan”. The third was that of a monkey typing on a keyboard, for which the caption reads: "Non Bangalore guy after typing 'Kannad' instead of Kannada in office file." While the fourth one shows a rescue official pulling a dog onto a boat from the water, captioned, “North Indian guy stuck in lake thinking its a road."
Here is the viral post:
Comments flooded in, with one saying, “You forgot about the part we don't stop praising our weather.” While another tweeted, “Why are memes so relatable these days?”
A Twitter user called Vanshika Garg wrote, “Bangalore people gonna tell their kids, how they used to cross river to go to office everyday."
Meanwhile, another wrote, “Coding is not enough to get a job in Bangalore. You also need to know swimming.”
Bengaluru's infrastructure woes have also prompted witty takes from residents in the past, with a Twitter page, ChangeMakers of Kanakapura Road, sharing a Titanic meme meant to poke fun at Bengaluru's potholes.
-
Heavy rain likely in parts of Rajasthan during next 48 hours
Heavy rain is likely in several parts of Rajasthan during the next 48 hours due to a low pressure area that has developed over Madhya Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Wednesday. There is also a possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday, it said. A low pressure area has developed over Madhya Pradesh and is currently located over the northwestern part of the state.
-
'Kartavya Path' to have 90 ice cream carts, 30 water vending machines: NDMC
The newly-christened Kartavya Path can have a maximum of 120 ice-cream carts and water dispensing trolleys at six vending locations, NDMC said on Wednesday. New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said that there are six vending zones on Kartavya Path--a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate between Central Vista Lawns and India Gate. He said that an order to this effect has also been issued. The NDMC order said that ice cream trolley trade licences have been issued.
-
Bihar shooting: Police say 4 suspects identified
Police in Bihar's Begusarai on Wednesday said they have identified four persons, who fired indiscriminately on Tuesday and left one person dead and 10 injured. On Tuesday, police said two criminals on a motorcycle opened fire at separate places on the National Highway 28. The two used a towel to hide their identities. Police said they scanned footage from over 100 CCTV cameras and found the four suspects riding two motorcycles.
-
AAP launches month-long anti-garbage campaign to highlight BJP’s failures
Lawmaker Atishi led a protest near the Ghazipur landfill site as Delhi's ruling Aam Admi Party launched its month-long “anti-garbage campaign” to highlight issues related to sanitation on Wednesday and “the reality” of Bharatiya Janata Party-controlled civic body's garbage mismanagement and impending health crisis for people living around landfills. Atishi said the BJP will be defeated in the municipal elections. The municipal authorities have undertaken a biomining project to clear the landfill sites.
-
Mother-son duo found hanging in Bengaluru
A mother and son were found hanging at their house at Hosaguddadahalli in Karnataka. The duo has been identified as Laxmamma (48) and her son Madan (13). Read: Man dies by suicide over harassment by loan recovery agents HLakshman B Nimbaragi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Bengalurufurther said that the bodies have been shifted to the Victoria hospital. The DCP added that the reason for the "suicide" is yet to be ascertained and they are looking into the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics