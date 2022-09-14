‘A day in Bengaluru’ meme is going viral. See hilarious posts here

A Twitter post depicting "a day in Bengaluru" is going viral on social media evoking laughter and relatability. The city became meme material after it battled severe waterlogging after torrential rain, with IT employees, locals and residents alike taking to social media to share jokes.

A Twitter handle wrote, “for bangalore people on my timeline,” and shared a hilarious post that was a collage of four separate videos. The first one shows a chimpanzee driving a car, which was captioned “Leaving home three hours early to reach just four kilometres”.

The second one had an orangutan shaking its head, which says, “Another Bangalore guy explaining his start-up plan”. The third was that of a monkey typing on a keyboard, for which the caption reads: "Non Bangalore guy after typing 'Kannad' instead of Kannada in office file." While the fourth one shows a rescue official pulling a dog onto a boat from the water, captioned, “North Indian guy stuck in lake thinking its a road."

Here is the viral post:

for bangalore people on my timeline pic.twitter.com/b4tQXlx4D8 — 🐰 (@firki07) September 13, 2022

Comments flooded in, with one saying, “You forgot about the part we don't stop praising our weather.” While another tweeted, “Why are memes so relatable these days?”

A Twitter user called Vanshika Garg wrote, “Bangalore people gonna tell their kids, how they used to cross river to go to office everyday."

Bangalore people gonna tell their kids, how they used to cross river to go to office everyday. — Vanshika Garg (@vanshika_garg17) August 30, 2022

Meanwhile, another wrote, “Coding is not enough to get a job in Bangalore. You also need to know swimming.”

ChangeMakers of Kanakapura Road (CMKR) ® (@_kanakapuraroad) July 10, 2022

Bengaluru's infrastructure woes have also prompted witty takes from residents in the past, with a Twitter page, ChangeMakers of Kanakapura Road, sharing a Titanic meme meant to poke fun at Bengaluru's potholes.

