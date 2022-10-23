Amid outrage, Karnataka withdraws order on monthly donation in schools

Amid backlash, the Karnataka's Education Department has revoked an order to collect ₹100 as monthly donations from parents for the development and management of the government primary and high schools. The order - that was issued on October 20 - drew criticism from the opposition parties and even the parents of the students.

In its latest statement on Saturday, the Department of Public Education stated that "the circular issued on 20-10-2022 regarding acceptance has been withdrawn with immediate effect."

Earlier, opposition leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the ruling BJP government in the state for issuing the order. In a tweet, he said, "@BJP4Karnataka government has now targeted poor students of government schools. After looting 40 per cent commission from government coffers, they now want to loot from the parents too (sic).”

The former chief minister also mentioned that his government gave milk, meals, uniform, shoes, and hostel facilities to the students for free. "This @BJP4Karnataka government took all these back one by one and now wants to take their money also," the Congress leader wrote.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar too slammed the government and said that the ruling BJP is not fit to run the government. “ ₹100 per month from the parents to cover the expenses of the government school children and give it to the school development-supervisory committees is the height of injustice issued by the state government. This decision confirmed that the state BJP is not fit to run government schools (Sic),” he said.

JDS leader and former chief minister Kumaraswamy also criticized the government for its decision to collect donations from the parents. "This government has become bankrupt, that is the reason they are collecting money shamelessly (sic)," he tweeted.

