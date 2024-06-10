Another union-backed ride-hailing app, Nagara Metered Auto, launched in Bengaluru: Report

Bengaluru city is all set to get yet another union-backed auto-rickshaw app after the success of Namma Yatri, with the Karnataka Rajya Chalakara Parishath, in collaboration with Agnibhu Technologies launching the 'Nagara Metered Auto' app today, i.e., Monday, available for download on the Google Play Store, Moneycontrol reported. The move comes amid the union's opposition to bike taxis, ride-hailing giants such as Ola and Uber, and their high commissions. (HT Photo/for representation only)

With the app, users can book rides and pay government-fixed fares of ₹30 for the first two kilometres (km) and ₹15 for each subsequent km, as displayed on the meter. The move comes amid the union's opposition to bike taxis, ride-hailing giants such as Ola and Uber, and their high commissions.

The app allows drivers to receive ride requests via various channels and initiate street-hailing trips using a unique QR code. Each driver is provided with a personalized webpage to share their credentials with passengers, the report said.

“This new app will be a win-win situation for both passengers and drivers. In many cases, drivers don’t receive the correct fare even if a longer distance is covered. Now, most people prefer to book autos through an app,” Karnataka Rajya Chalakara Parishath's K Somashekar said, as quoted by the publication.

"There will be no surge pricing or commission but drivers may need to pay a small subscription fee. (We) plan to enrol at least 1,000 drivers in the first phase. Only auto rickshaws with calibrated meters certified by the state Legal Metrology Department will be allowed for enrolment," he added.

To use the app, commuters book a ride and share an OTP with the driver upon acceptance. The driver starts the meter upon trip commencement, navigates using the app's map, and enters the distance travelled at the trip's end. Passengers then pay the fare directly to the driver, either in cash or via UPI, based on the meter reading calibrated by the Legal Metrology Department.