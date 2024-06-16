Ahead of Bakrid celebrations in Bengaluru, the city's traffic department has issued an advisory for commuters. Bengaluru’s BG Road usually sees large gatherings on Bakrid, as many people celebrate the festival by offering religious prayers at the popular spot. In an announcement, Bengaluru police said, “In view of Bakridh on 17/06/2024, a large gathering is expected to offer prayers on BG road near Gurappanapalya. In order to ensure smooth traffic movement, the following traffic restrictions are imposed on B.G road till the religious prayer is concluded.” Bakrid 2024: Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory for commuters

Here are the traffic restrictions

All vehicular traffic is temporarily prohibited on the following roads.

From Sagar Hospital junction to Gurappanapalya junction on BG road. GD Mara junction to Gurappanapalya junction. 39th crossroad Reddy Hospital junction to Gurappanapalya junction.

Here are the alternative routes

Vehicles coming from Dairy Circle towards BG road shall take right turn towards Swagath junction and turn left towards East End junction and via 28th main road junction can reach Delmia junction and proceed towards GD mara junction. Vehicles coming from Bilekahalli on BG main road shall take left turn towards Delmia junction and via 28th main road junction, East End junction move towards Sagar hospital junction and take left turn to join BG main road.