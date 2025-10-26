Bangalore Development Authority launches 24x7 helpline, major reforms to clear old court cases: Report

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has introduced several new reforms to make its services faster, more transparent, and more accessible to citizens.

The changes include a 24x7 helpline, monthly open houses to settle pending complaints, digitisation of all records by January 2026, and a major legal overhaul to clear thousands of old court cases, said a report by The Times of India.

Officials said the first open house was held last month, and nearly 70 old cases have already been resolved. A resident from a BDA apartment in Kengeri said that involving Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in these meetings could help solve many community-level issues more effectively.

At present, BDA is involved in 4,892 court cases, many dating back several decades. Most of these relate to land acquisition and site allotment. To fix this, the authority is restructuring its legal system and hiring better-qualified lawyers, the report said. Earlier, advocates were paid only ₹500 per hearing, leading to irregular attendance.

BDA has created 64 layouts and allotted around 8,000 sites so far. However, a large portion of its land is still under litigation or encroachment. The agency is now offering alternative sites to affected allottees.

Citizens can now call or WhatsApp their complaints to the 24-hour helpline (9483166622). Each case will be reviewed within 30 days, and unresolved ones will be taken up during open houses, said the report.

BDA is also moving towards full digital record-keeping to prevent tampering and speed up processes. In addition, a public awareness campaign will soon be launched to help citizens identify approved, litigation-free layouts before buying property.

