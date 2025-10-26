Elderly woman killed, four injured in Bengaluru's KR Puram in cylinder blast: Report

A powerful explosion, suspected to have been triggered by an LPG cylinder leak, tore through a home in KR Puram’s Triveni Nagar early Saturday morning, killing an 81-year-old woman and injuring four others. The shockwave from the blast damaged three neighbouring houses, with residents reporting that the sound echoed for several kilometres.

The incident occurred at around 7:15 am in a residence owned by Ramesh and leased to Shekhar, who had been living there with his two children, Chandana (22) and Kiran Kumar (24), and his elderly mother, Akkayyamma (81), said a report by the Deccan Herald.

Fire and emergency teams rushed to the scene after neighbours raised the alarm. Rescuers recovered Akkayyamma’s body from under the collapsed roof, while the others, including Shekhar, his son Kiran, daughter Chandana, and neighbour Kanchana (45), were taken to a nearby hospital. Chandana is reported to be in critical condition.

Police said that the blast occurred moments after someone in the household tried to switch on the stove. A senior police officer said he suspects a gas leak, but the exact cause will be confirmed after forensic experts complete their inspection.

Shekhar, who lost his wife last year, had moved into the rented home nine months ago. The force of the explosion was so intense that it shattered window panes in nearby buildings and left the street littered with debris, the report said.

Neighbours reportedly mistook the explosion for someone bursting leftover Deepavali crackers, however, they rushed to pull the family out and take them to the hospital when they stepped outside and saw the smoke and rubble.