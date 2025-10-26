DK Shivakumar holds final ‘Bengaluru Nadige’, engages with locals at Cubbon Park

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited Cubbon Park in Bengaluru on Sunday morning, interacting with locals and listening to their concerns as part of his ongoing ‘Bengaluru Nadige’ (Walk with Bengaluru) campaign.

Congress MLA NA Haris described the initiative as a “positive move” for Bengaluru, telling ANI, “We are all focused on the positive development of Bangalore. Our in-charge minister and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is meeting the people to understand their issues. This shows his commitment to making the city better.” Haris added that while cities face challenges such as potholes, the administration is attentive to citizens’ needs. He also criticized the opposition for opposing initiatives, saying, “Opposition is opposing everything we do; that is not democracy.”

In a post on X on Saturday, Shivakumar said, “Walk with Bengaluru! As we come together for the last walk of this series at Cubbon Park, I look forward to meeting citizens who make this city truly special. The spirit, compassion, and ideas of Bengalureans have made this journey meaningful. Join me tomorrow from 7 am to 10 am at Cubbon Park and be part of this collective journey for a better Bengaluru.”

The ‘Bengaluru Nadige’ programme has visited several parks across the city in recent days, including Koramangala Park on October 19 and Venkayya Eco Park in the KR Puram assembly constituency on October 18, where Shivakumar engaged with locals and listened to their concerns.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar on Saturday challenged Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to an open debate, asking him to present evidence of his allegations instead of resorting to what he termed “hit-and-run” claims. Speaking to reporters at the City Civil Court, Shivakumar said, “If Kumaraswamy has evidence of his allegations, let him present it before the people of the state. DK Shivakumar is not scared by threats.”

Responding to Kumaraswamy’s claim that his party will form the government after 2.5 years, Shivakumar remarked, “His party has fallen to 18 seats under his leadership, and it will likely drop to 8–9 in the next election. We will acquire land wherever Kumaraswamy wants if he is willing to bring in industries.”

