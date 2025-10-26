Edit Profile
    Bengaluru woman, mother of four, found dead wrapped in bedsheet inside autorickshaw

    Published on: Oct 26, 2025 7:45 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The deceased was discovered by locals who noticed the stationary vehicle on the main road and alerted the police.
    Investigators suspect that she was hit on the head before her body was wrapped in a bedsheet and placed inside the autorickshaw.

    In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman was found dead inside a parked autorickshaw in Bengaluru’s Tilaknagar area on Saturday afternoon.

    The deceased, identified as Salma, was discovered by locals who noticed the stationary vehicle on the main road around 4 pm and alerted the police.

    (Also Read: Woman falls off bike, run over by truck on road with potholes near Bengaluru; dies)

    According to preliminary police findings, Salma, who had recently lost her husband and was the mother of four children, may have been murdered by someone known to her.

    Investigators suspect that she was hit on the head before her body was wrapped in a bedsheet and placed inside the autorickshaw, NDTV reported.

    Police believe the accused fled the scene soon after abandoning the vehicle. “We suspect the involvement of someone familiar to the victim. We have obtained some clues and are confident of making an arrest soon,” a police official said, according to the publication.

    Officers from the Tilaknagar police station and a forensic team visited the spot and conducted an initial inspection. The body was later sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

    Authorities are now verifying CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the suspect’s movements.

    (Also Read: Seven-year-old girl found dead in Bengaluru; Stepfather on the run: Report)

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

