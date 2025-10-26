Bengaluru woman, mother of four, found dead wrapped in bedsheet inside autorickshaw

The deceased, identified as Salma, was discovered by locals who noticed the stationary vehicle on the main road around 4 pm and alerted the police.

According to preliminary police findings, Salma, who had recently lost her husband and was the mother of four children, may have been murdered by someone known to her.

Investigators suspect that she was hit on the head before her body was wrapped in a bedsheet and placed inside the autorickshaw, NDTV reported.

Police believe the accused fled the scene soon after abandoning the vehicle. “We suspect the involvement of someone familiar to the victim. We have obtained some clues and are confident of making an arrest soon,” a police official said, according to the publication.

Officers from the Tilaknagar police station and a forensic team visited the spot and conducted an initial inspection. The body was later sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities are now verifying CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the suspect’s movements.

