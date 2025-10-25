Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Woman falls off bike, run over by truck on road with potholes near Bengaluru; dies

    Published on: Oct 25, 2025 5:50 PM IST
    PTI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    According to police, Priyanka was travelling with her brother, Naresh Kumar, who was riding the motorcycle. (Pixabay/Representative)
    According to police, Priyanka was travelling with her brother, Naresh Kumar, who was riding the motorcycle. (Pixabay/Representative)

    The accident occurred on Friday on the Huskur–Makali road, which is alleged to be in poor condition and filled with potholes.

    A 26-year-old bank employee has died after she was allegedly run over by a speeding truck when she fell off a pillion of a motorcycle, police said on Saturday.

    The accident occurred on Friday on the Huskur–Makali road, which is alleged to be in poor condition and filled with potholes, they said.

    The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Kumari Poonia, a resident of Alur, police said.

    According to police, Priyanka was travelling with her brother, Naresh Kumar, who was riding the motorcycle. He applied the brakes suddenly after a car in front slowed down, allegedly due to a pothole on the road.

    At that moment, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle's handlebars, causing Kumar to lose control of the vehicle "because of the poor road conditions", as stated in the complaint.

    The impact threw Kumar, a businessman, to the left side of the road, while his sister Priyanka fell to the right and was allegedly run over by the truck, resulting in her death on the spot, a police official said.

    Kumar escaped with minor injuries, police added.

    The siblings were on their way to the Madavara metro station at around 11 am when the accident occurred, police said.

    In his complaint, Kumar blamed the "poor condition of the road for the accident and sought action against the concerned authorities."

    "The truck and its driver have been detained," a police officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Woman Falls Off Bike, Run Over By Truck On Road With Potholes Near Bengaluru; Dies
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes