    Seven-year-old girl found dead in Bengaluru; Stepfather on the run: Report

    Updated on: Oct 25, 2025 6:47 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The stepfather, Darshan, has fled after the incident, and police on the lookout to arrest him. (Photo for representation) (HT_PRINT)
    The stepfather, Darshan, has fled after the incident, and police on the lookout to arrest him. (Photo for representation) (HT_PRINT)

    A seven-year-old girl was found dead in Bengaluru, with her stepfather, Darshan, suspected of the crime.

    A seven-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in Bengaluru on Friday evening, and police suspect her stepfather to be behind the killing.

    ALSO READ | Second international airport for Bengaluru? AAI to submit site report in 2-3 days: Report

    The child, identified as Siri, was discovered lifeless by her mother after returning from work. According to police, the woman immediately grew suspicious of her husband, Darshan, who has been missing since the incident, said a report by news agency PTI.

    A senior police officer from the Kumbalagudu police station, where the case has been registered, confirmed that a murder case has been filed against the accused. Initial findings indicated that the child may have been smothered to death. Officials are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause, an officer said.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru rains: Could low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensify into cyclonic storm and impact city?

    Investigators revealed that Darshan and Siri’s mother had been married for about four months, and their relationship was reportedly troubled. Frequent arguments and domestic disputes are believed to have contributed to rising tensions at home.

    The couple had ongoing issues, and this may have escalated into a violent confrontation, the officer added.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru cab driver arrested for attacking woman passenger over route dispute: Report

    Police have launched a manhunt to locate Darshan, who fled the house soon after the incident. Officials said the exact motive will be clear only after his arrest and questioning.

    Further investigation is ongoing and more details are awaited.

    HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

    (With inputs from PTI)

