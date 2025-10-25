Bengaluru cab driver arrested for attacking woman passenger over route dispute: Report

Bengaluru police have arrested a 31-year-old cab driver for allegedly attacking a woman passenger following an argument about taking a non-toll route to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The accused has been identified as Ajas PS from Thrissur, Kerala, who was taken into custody in connection with the incident that occurred on October 20, news agency PTI reported.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s uncle, the 19-year-old student from West Bengal, who is studying at a private university in Bengaluru, had booked a cab through an online platform to reach the airport for her flight.

During the journey, the driver reportedly bypassed the toll road, even though the student had already paid the toll fee. When she questioned him about it, he failed to give a clear answer, prompting her to ask him to pull over. A heated exchange followed, after which she exited the cab and booked another one, a senior police official said, as per the report.

As the student was preparing to board the second cab, the driver allegedly attacked her before fleeing the scene. The shaken student left the area, leaving some of her belongings behind, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and wrongful restraint. The accused was later arrested, the report said.

Preliminary investigation suggest that Ajas had arrived in Bengaluru from Kerala just two days earlier and was allegedly intoxicated at the time he accepted the ride booking, investigators added.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

(With inputs from PTI)