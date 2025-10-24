100 roads, 117km business corridor: How Bengaluru plans to tackle traffic snarls, crumbling infrastructure

After days of public criticism over Bengaluru’s deteriorating roads and infrastructure, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has unveiled a large-scale plan to redevelop 100 of the city’s most critical roads. The move follows a heated exchange between Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and civic officials that reignited the debate over the city’s governance and poor road management.

The initiative, described as a major step towards long-term urban improvement, aims to tackle recurring issues such as potholes, flooding, poor drainage, and unsafe pedestrian pathways, as per a report by Times of India (TOI).

Reportedly, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed engineers from various civic bodies to shortlist ten roads from each zone for immediate redevelopment. Each road will receive a detailed development blueprint that includes improved road durability, better lighting, drainage networks, footpaths, and maintenance systems designed to last beyond a single monsoon season.

To ensure transparency, the GBA will rely on citizen feedback and data related to pothole density, traffic movement, and sanitation while prioritising roads that face chronic problems such as flooding, garbage dumping, and pedestrian hazards.

In a bid to improve coordination, the GBA has also made it mandatory for agencies like BWSSB and BESCOM to obtain prior permission before taking up any road-related work. Weekly review meetings will track progress, and chief engineers will be held accountable for timely completion and long-term upkeep.

Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, a vocal critic of the city’s civic management, welcomed the move but urged the authorities to focus on building durable roads rather than temporary patchwork solutions. She also called for the removal of encroachments that often delay or prevent road repairs.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged that the government would miss its October 31 deadline to make Bengaluru pothole-free due to persistent rainfall disrupting ongoing repair work. He has asked officials to lay a temporary layer of asphalt on damaged stretches to ensure roads remain motorable and safe until permanent work resumes.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar added that more than 10,000 potholes have already been filled and urged residents to report remaining ones through official grievance platforms. He said the new initiative aims to make civic responses faster and more accountable.

Both the Chief Minister and his deputy criticised the previous BJP government, accusing it of leaving behind debts, stalled projects, and neglected roads. They assured that the GBA’s new framework would focus on financial discipline, consistent monitoring, and sustainable construction standards.

Meanwhile, in a broader infrastructure push, the state government has revived the 117-kilometre-long Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), earlier known as the Peripheral Ring Road. The ambitious corridor, connecting Tumakuru Road to Mysuru Road via Yelahanka and Electronics City, is expected to reduce congestion by up to 40 per cent and promote economic growth around the city’s outskirts.

Deputy CM Shivakumar said the ₹27,000-crore project would be completed within two years. The corridor will include flexible land compensation for farmers, provisions for a dedicated Metro strip, and advanced design standards aimed at building a smarter, better-connected Bengaluru for the future.