Bengaluru to experience 'perfect' post-festive mood ahead: Clean air, light rain and chilly evenings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for Karnataka’s capital city, Bengaluru, till Sunday. The weather department has also placed the city under a yellow alert.

Some parts of Bengaluru have been receiving light rainfall over the past few days. The Met Department has forecast light rain along with generally cloudy skies.

Bengaluru Weekly Weather Forecast Bengaluru will see generally cloudy skies throughout the week, with light to moderate rain on most days. Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 29 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures may drop to around 20 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels will vary between 65 per cent and 79 per cent, making the weather slightly humid and warm.

24 October: The city will experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. Temperatures are expected to range between 29 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 21 degrees Celsius (minimum). Humidity will be around 65 to 75 per cent.

25 October: A generally cloudy sky with light rain is expected. The temperature will remain around 29 degrees Celsius during the day and 20 degrees Celsius at night. Humidity will range from 70 to 79 per cent.

26 October: The weather will continue to be cloudy with light rain. The maximum temperature will be about 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum around 20 degrees Celsius. Humidity will stay between 70 and 79 per cent.

27 October: Bengaluru will see a generally cloudy sky with light rain. Daytime temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius, with a night temperature near 20 degrees Celsius. Humidity will remain between 70 and 79 per cent.

28 October: A generally cloudy sky with light rain will prevail. The temperature will vary between 30 degrees Celsius (high) and 20 degrees Celsius (low), with humidity levels ranging from 70 to 79 per cent.

29 October: The week will end with a generally cloudy sky and light rain. The maximum temperature will be about 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum around 20 degrees Celsius. Humidity will continue between 70 and 79 per cent.

Bengaluru's AQI Bengaluru experienced significantly cleaner air on the second day of Deepavali this year, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) showing a marked improvement over previous years, according to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). The board reported that the city's AQI was 98 per cent better compared to the same day during last year’s Deepavali, and even 7 per cent lower than what is usually recorded on an average day in the city.

Despite the improvement in air quality, the celebration wasn’t without environmental concerns. Noise pollution saw a noticeable uptick, with several areas in the city reporting higher decibel levels compared to the previous year, said a report by the Deccan Herald.